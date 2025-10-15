The dark nights may be on their way, but one Wigan village will soon be full of light.

Dazzling colourful light displays will wow visitors to Aspull All Aglow, which is being held at The One House community centre on Saturday, October 25.

The community-led event will encourage families to get outside in the dark and have fun together.

Neil West, vice-chairman of The One House, said: “The idea is to reclaim the dark spaces for families and children, so we light up the wooded areas at The One House and create pathways of light that families can enjoy.”

Fun at last year's event. Picture by Joe Hylton

New to this year’s event will be illuminated stars leading people to the moon, which have been created by calligraphy artist Brian Whitmore, known for his Wild Calligraphy work in Wigan’s parks and green spaces.

Designer Mark Gilbert is engineering lights and making rockets for children.

There will also be interactive lights for children to enjoy and volunteers will be selling food such as hot dogs and burgers.

It is hoped Aspull All Aglow will build on the success of last year’s inaugural event and be even bigger and better.

Neil said: “Last year the feedback was very positive. People really enjoyed it. It created real magic in the woods. The effects can be quite simple but when the lights come on, it comes to life and creates a magical space.

"People liked that it was designed to be accessible for young children as well. It’s a very family-friendly event.”

The event runs from 6pm to 8pm and tickets are available from The One House for a suggested donation of £2.