ABBA tribute band heads to Wigan

An ABBA tribute band is set to perform in Wigan next month.

ABBA Forever, one of the UK’s leading international tribute shows, is coming to The Old Courts in the town.

The unique ABBA sound is replicated with an incredible attention to detail, using a six-piece band featuring electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar.

For one of the band members, Jane Ellis. the performance will be particularly special as she will be performing in her hometown of Wigan.

When asked what the crowd can expect from the upcoming show, she said she hoped they would be entertained and taken along an ABBA experience.

Jane, who performs as Agnetha, said: “We play all the big ABBA hits and more even putting some surprise album tracks in there for the most ardent ABBA fan.

“The music is played live and the musicians try hard to keep the music as authentic as possible and as near to the true ABBA sound without the need to add their own personal stamp.

“We think ABBA’s music is second to none and we certainly don’t feel we could improve it by changing it in any way, but try our best to replicate the original as much as we can.

“Whether the audience want to join in the fun or just sit and listen to the show we hope they will be entertained and taken along an ABBA experience.

“Full of light, colour and spectacle we endeavour to recreate ABBA Live in concert.”

Jane said she was inspired to get involved in the band after being brought up by her parents to love ABBA along with her sister.

She said: “I had also been in a girl band previously, when someone made a throw away comment that I had a look of Agnetha with this 70s style hat I was wearing, but at the time I suppose, I didn’t think anything of it.

“It wasn’t until later, when I was in between jobs as they say, that I decided to do the ABBA Tribute”.

She said the thing she most enjoyed about the performances was being able to sing some of the greatest songs of all time to an audience who share the love of the music.

She added: “I feel very fortunate in having this opportunity.

“I love to sing and dance and just perform in general.

“I find the shows so much fun and it is rewarding to see the audience enjoying it too.”

You can catch Jane performing in ABBA Forever at The Old Courts, Wigan, on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 at 7.30pm.