Abbie sharing Christmas joy for her mother

A grieving daughter is spreading festive cheer to children around the country in memory of her loving mother.

Abbie Allford, 21, set up Stockings From Santa to provide gifts for youngsters who would otherwise not receive any at Christmas.

She was inspired by her mother Jacqui Allford, who loved Christmas and decorated their home “like a Santa’s grotto”.

She died in February last year at the age of 54 after battling cancer.

Abbie was spending her first Christmas without her mother in Wigan, with her partner Rebecca Sandford, when she decided to make a difference.

She said: “My mum was so Christmassy. Our house was amazing at Christmas. My memories of that are incredible.

“I realised not every child has that so in her memory I wanted to do something to spread that joy.”

Abbie wanted to provide stockings filled with gifts for children at Christmas.

She said: “I put out an appeal on Facebook saying are any families struggling, is there a need for this?

“I was overwhelmed by the number of people who said they were struggling and Santa Claus wouldn’t be able to visit their family. I was heartbroken and wanted to do something about it.”

Abbie started to buy gifts, initially expecting to send out 20 stockings.

But there was so much demand that she provided 509 stockings for 300 families.

Many of the presents were bought using her own money, though she did also receive donations from members of the public.

She said she was “so appreciative” of all the toys, games and other items that had been given.

Abbie sent the gifts to children who may not have received presents otherwise.

She said: “I think a lot of people are struggling at the moment. If you are choosing between going to a food bank to feed your family or buying Christmas presents, you have to make the hard choice.”

Abbie, who now lives in Chester, is turning her attention to this Christmas, when she will once again be providing stockings for children.

She will take applications from Monday, October 7 from people who would like to request gifts.

Abbie is keen to hear from anyone who knows children that could benefit from one of the stockings.

She says people are sometimes reluctant to ask, fearful of admitting they cannot buy presents, but she urged them to contact her.

She said: “Get in touch. I know some people panic because they don’t want to ask for help, but just send us a message and we will do anything we can.

“If you have donations, we will gratefully accept them. Even sharing our posts on Facebook helps spread the word.”

Abbie believes her mother would be proud of her efforts to spread festive joy and she is keen to grow Stockings From Santa, with plans to register it as a charity.

She said: “To get a present from someone keeps the magic alive and that’s what I want to do.”

To find out more about Stockings From Santa and request a gift, go to www.facebook.com/StockingsFromSanta/

Cash donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stockingsfromsanta.