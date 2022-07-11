'Absolutely heartbreaking': Wiganers react to teenager's tragic death at quarry

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been publicly named, was recovered from Dawber Delph, in Appley Bridge, after getting into difficulty on Saturday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While many people offered their condolences to his family and friends, others called for the quarry to be drained and for better education into its dangers.

The quarry has claimed another young life, despite signs warning people to keep away

Louise Rooke said: “Heart-breaking, this is someone's baby, grandson, friend.

"Summer is beautiful but it always brings with it terrible accidents like this.

"We used to go to Eccy delph as a teen, spent hours drinking & messing around in the water, having fun with friends.

"Never once did we think we would come to harm. Sending heartfelt condolences to the lads family and friends.”

Rich Birchall said: “Very sad, I've seen lads turn up with step ladders to get over the fences its difficult to keep them away.

"My heart goes out to the boys family, they must be heartbroken.”

John Davis added: “Absolutely heart-breaking, poor poor family and my heart goes out to all those young innocent kids who seen that poor boy drown as well, how helpless they must have felt is beyond words.

“Thinking and praying for all involved.”

Becka Cordingley said: “Why why why. Please stop your children going here!

"Please educate them on the dangers of this place. My thoughts are with the mum who will go to sleep without her baby tonight.”

Sarah Stephenson said: “I’m urging all the people of Appley bridge to work together to resolve the issues surrounding the Quarry and ensure no more young lives are lost.

"There have been issues in the past about reasons for and against.

"Well we owe it to the most recent young explorer who only went there for fun and never ever would have imagined for one minute he wouldn’t return home safe.

"We need to work in partnership to come to some conclusion to either drain or fill the quarry.”

Alison Hardman added: “Every summer is just the same, teenagers going to the quarry and someone dies.