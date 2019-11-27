Access improved at memorial to Wigan war hero

A plaque honouring a soldier from Wigan awarded the highest military medal has been made more accessible for visitors with mobility issues.

Scholes-born Lance Cpl Thomas Woodcock received the Victoria Cross just over a century ago after rescuing a wounded colleague under heavy enemy fire.

His sacrifice was commemorated with a flagstone outside Woodcock House, which was also named in his honour, but it could only be viewed by climbing steps.

Wigan council has now installed a new flagstone on a standing platform which sits alongside a glass mosaic, which was created by pupils at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary in 2017.

New paving will also allow those with mobility issues to get a closer look at the memorial. A book of remembrance will also be kept at Wigan Life Centre for those wanting to sign in Lance Cpl Woodcock’s honour.