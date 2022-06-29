Adult online reading support group invites Wigan borough residents

An adult reading support group is inviting Wigan borough residents to its online coaching classes to help make an impact on their day-to-day lives.

By Holly Pritchard
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 12:30 pm

Read Easy is holding a Zoom meeting with information about their classes and how to access them on Thursday July 14, 2022 at 6.15pm.

It is a volunteer organisation which provides free, confidential and one-to-one reading coaching for adults.

Reading (photo: Adobe)

Over eight per cent of the adult population in the borough struggle to read in a way that impacts their daily life, that includes: shopping, reading mail, using public transport, securing employment or just reading to their children or grandchildren.

Residents can join the online meeting to find out more and hear some inspirational stories of the impact learning to read can have on a person’s life no matter what age they are.

Could you help make a difference to the life of an adult in your community? Please contact [email protected] for the invite link.

