Afternoon tea refreshes local charity

A vintage tea party and fashion show proved to be a real money-spinner for a community group supporting the families of children with special needs.

More than 60 people enjoyed a mouth-watering afternoon tea with homemade sandwiches and donated cakes, a raffle, fashion show and live entertainment from a singer.

The event, which was held at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute, raised £1,835 for Happy Days Special Needs Community Group.

Beverley Parr, who set up the group after struggling to find somewhere to go with her six-year-old daughter Bethany, who has Down’s syndrome, said she was “over the moon” to raise so much money.