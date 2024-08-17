Wigan is home to a number of venues where you can indulge in tea, cake, scones and finger sandwiches and celebrate Afternoon Tea Week.

Each of these establishments has a rating of four stars out of five or more on Google.

In no particular order, these are the 11 highest rated places in and around Wigan to go for afternoon tea.

1 . Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 221 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2 . Bag and Bean Coffee Shop- Winstanley Road, Billinge Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 431 reviews Photo: MA

3 . Poets Corner- Mesnes Road, Wigan Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 128 reviews Photo: MA

4 . The Royal Oak pub- Standishgate, Wigan Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 813 reviews Photo: MA