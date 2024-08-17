Afternoon Tea Week: The best places to sample the delight in and around Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 17th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
An afternoon tea is one of the perfect things to do to spend time with loved ones.

Wigan is home to a number of venues where you can indulge in tea, cake, scones and finger sandwiches and celebrate Afternoon Tea Week.

Each of these establishments has a rating of four stars out of five or more on Google.

In no particular order, these are the 11 highest rated places in and around Wigan to go for afternoon tea.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 221 reviews

1. Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 431 reviews

2. Bag and Bean Coffee Shop- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Photo: MA

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 128 reviews

3. Poets Corner- Mesnes Road, Wigan

Photo: MA

Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 813 reviews

4. The Royal Oak pub- Standishgate, Wigan

Photo: MA

