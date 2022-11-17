Amazing scenes in Wigan town centre as long queues form for sell-out serial killers talk

Long queues formed on King Street to attend a sell-out talk by Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on the BBC) focusing on the world’s most notorious and prolific mass murderers.

Local club owner Michael Pagett published these pictures saying: “An Evening with a Killer saw queues all the way up the street.

"I’ve not seen anything like that on a Wednesday for years and it brought new and old faces to the street.

Long queues on King Street - a rarity for a Wednesday night

“Vibe manager and event manager Michael and Jordan have a vision to re-invent King Street with multiple purposes for all ages.”

King Street 100 years ago would be packed with theatre and concert-goers as it hosted so many public performance venues, some of which later became cinemas.

In the 1990s and early noughties it was one of the nightclub hotspots of the North West.

A packed Vibe

But in recent years custom has waned and, as with the town’s decling retail offer, new plans are having to be drawn up to reinvigorate or re-invent Wigan.

The Old Courts are hosting many different types of cultural events and are in the process of bringing the long abandoned Royal Court Theatre on King Street back to life.

And the Galleries25 project will, over the next three years, aim to introduce a lot more in the way of hospitality and leisure facilities into the town centre to compensate for the declining number of shops.

This two-hour Evening with a Killer talk featured Ted Bundy, Ed Kemper, Robert Maudsley, John Wayne Gacy and Ian Brady as Cheish disclosed what made them the way they were.