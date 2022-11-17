News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Amazing scenes in Wigan town centre as long queues form for sell-out serial killers talk

Is this a promising sign of a new cultural era for Wigan.

By Charles Graham
55 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 4:37pm

Long queues formed on King Street to attend a sell-out talk by Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on the BBC) focusing on the world’s most notorious and prolific mass murderers.

Local club owner Michael Pagett published these pictures saying: “An Evening with a Killer saw queues all the way up the street.

"I’ve not seen anything like that on a Wednesday for years and it brought new and old faces to the street.

Long queues on King Street - a rarity for a Wednesday night

Most Popular

Read More
These are the secondary schools and colleges in Wigan with a 'Good' Ofsted ratin...

“Vibe manager and event manager Michael and Jordan have a vision to re-invent King Street with multiple purposes for all ages.”

King Street 100 years ago would be packed with theatre and concert-goers as it hosted so many public performance venues, some of which later became cinemas.

In the 1990s and early noughties it was one of the nightclub hotspots of the North West.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
A packed Vibe

But in recent years custom has waned and, as with the town’s decling retail offer, new plans are having to be drawn up to reinvigorate or re-invent Wigan.

The Old Courts are hosting many different types of cultural events and are in the process of bringing the long abandoned Royal Court Theatre on King Street back to life.

And the Galleries25 project will, over the next three years, aim to introduce a lot more in the way of hospitality and leisure facilities into the town centre to compensate for the declining number of shops.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

This two-hour Evening with a Killer talk featured Ted Bundy, Ed Kemper, Robert Maudsley, John Wayne Gacy and Ian Brady as Cheish disclosed what made them the way they were.

There were also live psychological games to play as the audience members find out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

King StreetWiganBBCJordanNorth West