Animal lovers wanted to offer homes for hens rescued by Wigan sanctuary

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan animal rescue is looking for people who can provide a home for hens.

Amberswood-based Lucky Hens Rescue is a not-for-profit organisation and animal sanctuary, run entirely by volunteers, which has saved the lives of more than 42,000 birds so far.

It will be holding two rescue days this month – on Saturday, January 18 and Saturday, January 25 – when commercial hens which were going to be slaughtered will get new homes as much-loved pets.

The organisation wants to hear from people who can adopt the hens and offer them a fresh start.

Lucky Hens hopes to save more birds from slaughter

A minimum of three hens should be adopted, though people can rescue two if they already have hens, and a maximum of 20 can be taken at any one time.

Adopters are asked to make a donation of at least £5 per bird to cover Lucky Hens’ costs for rescuing them.

To find out more and to request to adopt hens, go to luckyhensrescue.com/hen-adoption-form.

