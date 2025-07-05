Another 26 of your Wigan school-leavers' prom pictures: Class of '25

By Sian Jones
Published 5th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST
Last week we asked our readers on Wigan Today’s Facebook page to send in photographs from this year’s school-leavers’ proms

It was so popular, more of you sent in your proud pictures!

If your child hasn’t had their prom yet, fear not we will be doing more requests for photos on our Facebook page in the coming weeks.

Here are some of the photographs, sent in by proud parents of year 11 pupils from around the Wigan borough, capturing these special events.

Class of 2025

1. Class of 2025

Class of 2025 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Josie Boon- Cansfield

2. Class of 2025

Josie Boon- Cansfield Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Holly Pugh- St John Fisher

3. Class of 2025

Holly Pugh- St John Fisher Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Scarlett Glanfield- Hawkley Hall

4. Class of 2025

Scarlett Glanfield- Hawkley Hall Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFacebook
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice