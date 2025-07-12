Another 48 of your proud Wigan school-leavers prom pictures

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Over the past few weeks, we asked our readers on Wigan Today’s Facebook page to send in photographs from this year’s school-leavers’ proms

We have once again been inundated with all your proud pictures of Year 11.

This is the first half of a bumper gallery of all your submits.

Keep your eye out next week for the second half of the gallery.

There will also be another chance for you to submit your pictures should your child not have had their prom yet.

Class of 2025

1. Class of 2025

Class of 2025 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Harley, Oscar, Benji, Mason- Outwood Academy Hindley

2. Class of 2025

Harley, Oscar, Benji, Mason- Outwood Academy Hindley Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Class of 2025

3. Class of 2025

Class of 2025 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Kaitlyn Winstanley- Standish High

4. Class of 2025

Kaitlyn Winstanley- Standish High Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFacebook
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice