An anti-Government demonstration is to take place in Wigan town centre next weekend.

It’s focus is on illegal immigration – calling for the arrest and deportation of those arriving in the UK illicitly – but those organising it told Wigan Today that they were not affiliated to any political parties, it was “nothing to do with the Far Right” and that it would be a peaceful protest.

It begins outside The Moon Under Water pub in Wigan Market Place at 1.30pm next Saturday (September 27).

The protest is the idea of a local window cleaner, Liam Robinson, who started a Facebook group to advertise the event, and it now has more than 1.3K members. He and friend Mike Lee are the main organisers.

Elliot Lowe, who has helped with publicity for the demonstration, said: “Liam and Mike have put a lot of effort into organising this protest. They've worked closely with the police and the local council to make sure that everything was above board.

“We're not members of any particular political group or party. The Facebook group consists of people from Wigan from all walks of life, backgrounds and ages.”

A statement issued by the organisers stressed that anyone wearing a balaclava or face mask will be asked by stewards to leave, as will anyone intoxicated by alcohol or drugs.

But it adds: “Across Britain, people are taking to the streets to protest against Keir Starmer and The Labour government.

“It's nothing to do with The Far Right; it's just normal Wigan folk, mums, dads and families who are fed up with the state of Britain today and feel betrayed by the political system.

"The government spends approximately £5.77m A DAY on housing illegal immigrants in hotels and HMOs whilst increasing taxes and removing pensioners’ heating allowances.

"The vast majority of these immigrants are fighting age men with no documentation and no way to check their background history.

"Not only does mass illegal immigration have a knock-on effect on the social infrastructure of the UK, it places greater pressure on housing, education and healthcare.

"The justice system is making a mockery of the law, 'two-tier justice' isn't a myth, it's seen on the streets and experienced in the courts every day.

"Rapists are being freed early whilst mums and dads are being jailed for something as simple as a social media post, How can anyone think that this is right?

"The British people have had enough of the lies and hypocrisy of the government and are starting to find their voice.”