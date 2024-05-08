Appeal for help after death of man in Wigan

Police appealed for help to trace the next of kin of a man who died in Wigan.
By Alan Weston
Published 8th May 2024, 17:06 BST
GMP Wigan West posted on their Facebook page: “Norman Holland, 62, died at an address on Vincent Way, Wigan on May 5 2024.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“Any info? Call Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 2300.”

