Appeal for help after death of man in Wigan
Police appealed for help to trace the next of kin of a man who died in Wigan.
GMP Wigan West posted on their Facebook page: “Norman Holland, 62, died at an address on Vincent Way, Wigan on May 5 2024.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“Any info? Call Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 2300.”
