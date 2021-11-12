Appeal for help to make Christmas special for disadvantaged children in Wigan

Wigan-based Daffodils Dreams asked for donations of gifts to provide Christmas Eve boxes for disadvantaged youngsters, so they could experience some of the magic of the festive season.

The inaugural appeal last year was a huge success, with individuals and businesses digging deep to donate hundreds of items.

With so many children and families needing support, the organisation has decided to hold its Christmas Eve box appeal for a second year.

Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, with Rebecca Glaze, community champion at Asda in Wigan, as they launch the appeal

They are asking people to donate gifts such as nightwear, sweets and chocolates, bed socks, toys, games, and hair and beauty products.

This year they are also hoping to provide activities for children to take part in and make memories.

Maureen Holcroft, founder and director of Daffodils Dreams, said: “We are passionate about providing ‘positive life experiences’ (PLEs) for the children of Wigan. A PLE can be going to the cinema, bowling, skating, activity centre, theatre, concert, hairdressers/beauty salon, a family meal out and so many other things that a lot of people take for granted.

“We are appealing for vouchers to allow the children the opportunity to experience these things over the Christmas holidays.”

So far the organisation has the support of several Wigan businesses, including Alan Batt estate agents, GMS Services and Varty’s funeral directors.

Maureen said: “We would like to ask other local businesses to support our appeal and help us to make this Christmas extra magical for the children we support throughout the year.”

Donations can be taken to: Asda in Newtown, Alan Batt estate agents, Bridgewater Home Care and Nationwide bank in Wigan.

Maureen is also looking for any businesses with an empty shop or unit which could be used to temporarily store donations, sort and prepare them for the children.

Anyone wishing to donate, find out more about the appeal or the work done by Daffodils Dreams can contact Maureen on 07896 811178, email [email protected] or go to www.daffodilsdreams.org.