News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
23 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
27 minutes ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
3 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
4 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Appeal for help to trace family of Wigan man who has died at 47

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man from Wigan who has died.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read

Karl Vincent Taylor, 47, died at Wigan Infirmary after being found at his home on Brook Street.

Read More
Thug who battered his Wigan girlfriend is further jailed for second domestic att...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but they are keen to speak to his next of kin.

Bolton Coroner's Court
Bolton Coroner's Court
Bolton Coroner's Court
Most Popular

Anyone with information about his family or next kin is asked to call the police coroner's office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687

WiganPoliceWigan InfirmaryBolton