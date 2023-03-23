Appeal for help to trace family of Wigan man who has died at 47
Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man from Wigan who has died.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Karl Vincent Taylor, 47, died at Wigan Infirmary after being found at his home on Brook Street.
Greater Manchester Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but they are keen to speak to his next of kin.
Anyone with information about his family or next kin is asked to call the police coroner's office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687