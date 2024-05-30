Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family and relatives of a 37-year-old man who died in Wigan are being sought by police.

GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page: “Police are appealing for the public's help to trace family of Simon Ardrey, 37, who died at a property on Saddleback Road, Norley on May 17.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

