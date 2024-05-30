Appeal for public's help after death of 37-year-old man in Wigan

By Alan Weston
Published 30th May 2024, 08:34 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 09:05 BST
Family and relatives of a 37-year-old man who died in Wigan are being sought by police.

GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page: “Police are appealing for the public's help to trace family of Simon Ardrey, 37, who died at a property on Saddleback Road, Norley on May 17.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“Anyone with information about Simon’s next of kin should contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.”

