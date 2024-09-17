Appeal to find next of kin after death of Wigan borough man
Police are seeking help to trace the next of kin of a borough man who has died.
Steven Wilson-Fawcett, 61, died at Loveless House, on Brooklands Avenue, Atherton, on Saturday, September 14.
There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with information about his family is asked to call the coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.
