Appeal to find next of kin after death of Wigan borough man

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Sep 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are seeking help to trace the next of kin of a borough man who has died.

Steven Wilson-Fawcett, 61, died at Loveless House, on Brooklands Avenue, Atherton, on Saturday, September 14.

There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information about his family is asked to call the coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.

Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice