Appeal to find next of kin after death of Wigan pensioner
Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a Wigan pensioner who has died.
Edith Redman, 80, died on July 15 on Marsden Street in Newtown.
Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.
