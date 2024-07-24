Appeal to find next of kin after death of Wigan pensioner

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jul 2024
Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a Wigan pensioner who has died.

Edith Redman, 80, died on July 15 on Marsden Street in Newtown.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.

