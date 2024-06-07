Appeal to find next of kin of 68-year-old Wigan man
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are searching for the next of kin of a man from Wigan.
Hugh Morgan, 68, died at a property on Parsons Walk, Wigan on Thursday and police say there were no suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with information about his relatives is asked to call the police coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.