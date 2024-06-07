Appeal to find next of kin of 68-year-old Wigan man

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Police are searching for the next of kin of a man from Wigan.

Hugh Morgan, 68, died at a property on Parsons Walk, Wigan on Thursday and police say there were no suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information about his relatives is asked to call the police coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.

