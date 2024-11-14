Appeal to find next of kin of Wigan borough man who died at Royal Bolton Hospital
Police are trying to find the next of kin of a Wigan borough man who died in hospital.
Paul Rigby, 57, from Leigh, died at the Royal Bolton Hospital on Sunday and police say there were no suspicious circumstances.
His relatives, or anyone with information about their whereabouts, are asked to call the police coroner’s office on 0161 855 4687.
