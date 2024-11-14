Appeal to find next of kin of Wigan borough man who died at Royal Bolton Hospital

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 14th Nov 2024, 16:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are trying to find the next of kin of a Wigan borough man who died in hospital.

Paul Rigby, 57, from Leigh, died at the Royal Bolton Hospital on Sunday and police say there were no suspicious circumstances.

His relatives, or anyone with information about their whereabouts, are asked to call the police coroner’s office on 0161 855 4687.

Related topics:WiganLeigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice