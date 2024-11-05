Police have issued an appeal to help find a Wigan borough man missing for almost two weeks.

The man known only as Paul was last seen on Briar Grove in Leigh at around 2pm on Wednesday October 23.

The 42-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall of slim build and black hair styled in a Mohican.

He has missing teeth, wears silver rings on his fingers and has a dog tag tattoo around his neck alongside a tattoo on his chest and the top of his arm.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7165 and quote log 1582 of 03/11/2024.