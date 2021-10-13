Applications open for Wigan football fans to volunteers at UEFA Women's EURO England 2022

EURO 2022 matches will take place at Leigh Sports Village

The tournament takes place from July 6 to 31, 2022 in 10 stadia, across nine cities in England, including Wigan and Leigh.

Central to the fan experience will be the inspirational volunteers supporting the tournament and helping to run the show, with a total workforce of over 2,000 volunteers across the country, performing roles in every host city and venue.

Roles include Spectator Services - being at the forefront on an event day, ensuring spectators have the best possible match day experience and Stadium Support - where volunteers will help make the tournament a success by assisting delivery and logistics teams. There is also the opportunity to be a Host City Volunteer, these volunteers will act as ambassadors for each city, creating a welcoming atmosphere across city centres, fanzones and transport hubs and celebrating the local areas for fans visiting.

To apply for a volunteer role, as well as for tickets, tournament news and competitions, fans can click here.

Applications close on November 1.