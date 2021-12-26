In a statement on behalf of the Tutu family, the Office of the Archbishop of South Africa said he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning.

Details of the cause of death have not been released.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his cancer treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu who was best known for his leadership in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa for which he won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights was an uncompromising foe of apartheid in South Africa, working tirelessly and peacefully for its downfall.