Artistic schoolgirl wins contest to design MP's Christmas card

Eight-year-old Gabriel Rose Unsworth won the contest run by Bolton West MP Chris Green and her picture features on his personalised greetings card.

He visited St Philip’s CE Primary School in Atherton, which she attends, to present her with the first copies of the card, as well as a certificate and prize.

The card has been sent to MPs, local dignitaries and the Queen.

Competition winner Gabriel Rose Unsworth with Chris Green MP

There were also four runners-up: Naomi Bradbrook, seven, from Beaumont Primary School; Elizabeth Buxton, nine, from St George’s CE Primary School; Laila Patel, nine, from Markland Hill Primary School; and Evie Blakestone, 10, from Eatock Primary School.

Mr Green said: “It was a delight to once again be able to run this competition and each time it’s always so difficult to choose a winner.

“It was fantastic to have over 1,000 entries from schoolchildren to participate in this year’s competition and there were some truly fab designs.

“I would like to congratulate Gabriel, Naomi, Elizabeth, Laila and Evie on their winning designs, and I’d also like to thank our kind sponsor Hollywood Bowl Bolton for supporting the competition prizes.”