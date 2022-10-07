Artwork unveiled in Wigan town centre in heritage project focusing on King Street

A series of works have been created by artists and members of the public, with physical installations on King Street, the launch of digital artwork and a printed zine.

The on-street exhibits are now in display in the old taxi office and Evolution Bar, with access made possible by the owners of Ibiza Bar and Evolution Bar so people can visit the work.

It is part of the Streets Apart project, which aims to encourage people to imagine a different future for King Street, through artist and community-led projects.

Artist Rebecca May, centre, with Elva Douglas, left, and Miki Shika, right, who were involved in the artwork Home Ekhaya Wom

Photographer and writer Ciara Leeming organised photo walks on King Street, with pictures taken by members of the public annotated in workshops with memories of the street. They have been displayed as a photography exhibition and as an online e-book.

She also worked closely with members of homelessness and poverty charity The Brick and Wigan-based graphic designer Amy Cecilia Leigh to create a printed and digital zine exploring relationships to King Street.

Ciara said: “It’s been a privilege to hear so many people’s experiences of King Street over the years. People who attended my photo walks and annotated their images with their memories and personal narratives were passionate about the street’s grand and vibrant past and excited about its potential regeneration and future. Some of these images are displayed on vinyl panels on King Street, with many more in an e-book which can be downloaded for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographs taken on King Street have been annotated and put on display

"I also worked with people who use the services of homeless charity The Brick to create a zine In My Own Words, exploring their lived experiences on King Street and beyond. We used a range of creative approaches during our sessions to develop these first-person stories. Designer Amy Cecilia Leigh worked with me on both parts of the commission.

"As we face recession and huge and terrifying projected rises in poverty, my time with The Brick has left me thinking a lot about who is permitted to inhabit public space. I hope King Street thrives again but remains accessible and welcoming to all parts of the Wigan community.”

Artist Rebecca May, who is a co-founder of social arts practice May Wild Studio, worked with Miki Shika, founder of CIC Ekhaya Empowerment, which aims to alleviate poverty among women from marginalised communities in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They worked with women from Ekhaya Empowerment and young photographer Haya Aref to develop artwork exploring themes of home and taking

Artist Ciara Leeming, centre, with some of the participants who took part in the street photography sessions

inspiration from the architectural and crafted features along King Street.

Rebecca said: “Working together with The Old Courts and Ekhaya Empowerment to co-create the Wigan Streets Apart King Street commission has been a truly creative and meaningful collective experience. Exploring themes of Wigan and home, connecting to King Street’s heritage and craft, we have created a mural that responds creatively to all of these themes, a vibrant and tactile celebration of both King Street’s past and its future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-year Streets Apart programme celebrates the history of King Street, uncovers its hidden stories and kickstarts a period of cultural revival.

Locally and nationally-based artists are working with community leaders and members of the public to create unique street art, outdoor performances and more on King Street, culminating in a celebratory festival next summer.

Photographs were annotated with thoughts on King Street

Led by The Old Courts, the Streets Apart consortium currently includes Wigan Council, SL Leisure, Wigan Youth Zone, Healthy Arts, Wigan Little Theatre, Stolen Thread Productions, Wigan Local History and Heritage Society and Wigan Building Preservation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is supported by Historic England, as part of its High Streets Heritage Action Zone Cultural Programme.

Lesley O’Halloran, director of customer and culture for Wigan Council, said: “Wigan Council are proud to be part of the Streets Apart consortia who are working with communities and local businesses to bring the heritage of King Street to life through creativity. The installation of Ciara and Rebecca’s artwork marks a wonderful moment in the project where we start to see the work developed with local residents taking its place on the street.”

Streets Apart ran an open call-out for artists to apply for a commission in 2021 and selected the final artists with support from Leigh teenager Kayleigh Neal, who is a member of Creative Activators, a group of 14 to 19 year olds helping to shake up the Wigan art scene.

Julie McKiernan and Corrie Shelley, who specialise in turning local history, facts and people’s memories into stories and songs, were also selected to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their commission, they are working with eight people with personal memories of King Street, four youngsters from Wigan Youth Zone and eight members of local creative writing groups.

Thoughts on King Street

Through workshops, intergenerational interviews and creative writing sessions, the artists and community members are developing people’s memories of the street into a new anthology of creative writing.

Julie and Corrie’s project will include the creation of a song and a photo poster exhibition, inspired by these memories and the street’s live entertainment and music hall heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commission will culminate in a live performance event on King Street this autumn.

A new round of artist commissions is due to begin this month, with the confirmed artists creating new work with the local community including Louise Fazackerley, Northern Heart Films, Steve Fairclough and Andee Collard.

To keep track of these commissions as they develop, visit the Streets Apart page on The Old Courts website.