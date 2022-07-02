As work begins on final phase of Wigan Pier's redevelopment we see what it looked like in its last heyday

The former Orwell and education centre could be welcoming guests as soon as the autumn, developers say, while what used to be The Way We Were museum will relaunch as a food and drinks hub next summer.

But reader Brian King has unearthed this beautiful pair of pictures from 16 years ago, showing the Pier buildings in their previous lives.

Wigan Pier in 2006

The old Pier nightclub, which was demolished some years ago, can be seen on the edge of frame and Brian also points out the attractive lighting along the towpath which he said fell foul to vandals.

That version of the Pier was a huge success for Wigan for many years before falling out of favour with the public.

A lot of people are pinning their hopes on a new golden era for these iconic buildings in the years to come.