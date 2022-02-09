Asda staff past and present gather to celebrate 50 years of a local Wigan supermarket

Asda Golborne is celebrating its golden anniversary by hosting numerous events over the coming month.

The store, which opened in 1972, began the partying by inviting former colleagues and managers to an afternoon tea.

They were also asked to share their memories of their time working at Asda.

Staff past and present at Golborne Asda celebrating 50 years of trading

George team leader Sharon Smith, who helped to organise the event, said: “We hosted the afternoon tea on February 1 as that was the actual day it opened back in 1972.

“We’ve had members of staff celebrate over 40 years of working here which is incredible so it has been great to see them and reminisce about times gone by.

“Even when the store first opened, my mum and two of her sisters worked here and back then each brand had its own merchandiser.

“It’s a really family-orientated little shop at the heart of the community.

“It’s all been really last minute because we didn’t know if we would be able to do anything because of Covid so we’re relieved we can.”

Sharon added: “We’ve come up with a range of ideas for those that live in the local area such as a coffee and cake morning.

“As well as this one of my colleagues who has been here for over 30 years suggested a retro event because what they used to do is have ping pong balls and the customer at the check-out would pick one out and win a prize.

“We’re in the process of coming up with various plans to involve our customers.”