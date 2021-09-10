Athlete to visit Wigan school to raise money and improve mental health

Kevin Metzger

Hindley Junior and Infants, in partnership with Sport of Champions UK (CIC), are hosting a workshop with GB 400m ace Kevin Metzger on September 30 as part of efforts to provide a broad, well-balanced and relevant education, enriched with trips and visitors, following a difficult 18 months.

They are looking for donations to make the event memorable for the pupils, as well as generate money for front-line services and equipment.

In order to reach their target of £1,000, they are appealing to local businesses and people in the community to make a donation and share the project.

The school would use donations to respond to the pandemic, by focusing on friendships and social engagement, to improve the physical and mental well being of students.

They hope to create an environment which allows their pupils to believe in themselves and achieve aspirations, no matter how high, as well as forming close partnership with the parents.

The Metzger workshop will see the former triple jumper who recently switched to 400m, talk about his career and Olympic aspirations.

It is arranged by Sport of Champions which host a range of events where professional athletes lead a fitness circuit for young people, to help educate and empower them.

The activities start with an assembly, in which the guests share their stories and show off their medals, before a question and answer session.

Schools keep 60 per cent of the funds raised, while the athletes take 40, to contribute towards competition fees, medical costs and kit, due to many being unsponsored or without other forms of support.