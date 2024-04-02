The RAC is urging drivers to set off as early as possible or “be prepared to spend longer in traffic” with so many people taking to the roads.

It expects 17.6m getaway trips by car to take place in the UK between Friday and Monday.

But the cost of fuel can quickly add up, so we have pulled together a list of the locations offering petrol at the lowest prices.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 22 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Friday, August 22.

1 . The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol The latest fuel prices Photo: Dan Kitwood Photo Sales

2 . The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol Petrol costs 126.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Edge Green Lane, Golborne Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales