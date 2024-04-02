August bank holiday: the 22 cheapest places to buy petrol in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 08:11 BST
Millions of people will be getting in their cars this bank holiday weekend, whether it is for a short break or a day out.

The RAC is urging drivers to set off as early as possible or “be prepared to spend longer in traffic” with so many people taking to the roads.

It expects 17.6m getaway trips by car to take place in the UK between Friday and Monday.

But the cost of fuel can quickly add up, so we have pulled together a list of the locations offering petrol at the lowest prices.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 22 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Friday, August 22.

The latest fuel prices

1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

The latest fuel prices Photo: Dan Kitwood

Petrol costs 126.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley

2. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 126.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown

3. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Edge Green Lane, Golborne

4. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Edge Green Lane, Golborne Photo: Google Street View

