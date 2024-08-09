Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly-acclaimed New Dawn Fades: A Play About Joy Division & Manchester’ celebrates its 11th anniversary this year, and its writer, Wigan-born Brian Gorman, is reprising the role of legendary record producer and Granada Reports presenter Tony Wilson, as well as directing.

Performing at Wigan's The Edge, on Tuesday October 15, Brian will be making a poignant return to his home town, as he made his acting debut in 1985, in A Midsummer Night's Dream at nearby Trencherfield Mill.

Brian said: “I've been determined to bring New Dawn Fades to my hometown for a decade, and finally we're on our way!

"It's especially exciting, as The Edge is a fantastic state-of-the-art venue, and just a few hundred yards away from Trencherfield Mill, where I performed in several shows for Willpower Theatre Company back in the ’80s.

"I also used to frequent the legendary Wigan Pier nightclub, now sadly demolished, which was also just yards away from The Edge.

"Playing Tony Wilson is the biggest acting challenge I’ve ever faced.

"I grew up watching Tony on our old black and white TV, back when I lived in Norley Hall, and later discovered that he was the man behind such iconic bands as Joy Division, New Order, and Happy Mondays.

"I loved Steve Coogan’s portrayal in 24-Hour Party People, and Craig Parkinson in Control.

"I’m relishing taking the role on again, and finally getting to perform again in my hometown!"

For 2024, New Dawn Fades is once again produced by Nigel Carr and Tony Davidson.

Tony was the owner of the famous TJ Davidson studios in Manchester, where the likes of Joy Division, Mick Hucknall, Buzzcocks, and The Fall rehearsed.

It was also the location for Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart video.

Nigel Carr is an entrepreneur, and partner in celebrated online magazine and radio station Louder Than War.

Following its debut at the Manchester Fringe Festival in 2013, New Dawn Fades: A Play About Joy Division & Manchester is the story of "four ordinary lads” who, inspired by the punk revolution of 1970s Manchester, came together to form one of the most influential bands of all time, Joy Division.

Following the untimely death of lead singer Ian Curtis, the band went on to huge world-wide success as New Order.

The company will be performing at The Edge, Wigan, as well as The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, where the show sold out last year.

There will also be performances at The Leadmill (Sheffield), and The Met (Bury), culminating in several performances at London's Bloomsbury Theatre.

Brian’s show, One Man Bond: Every Bond Film In 60 Minutes, won him Best Performer for the 2018 Salford Star Awards, and he was invited to perform at the world-famous Pinewood Studios (where the Bond films are produced) to an audience of Bond stars, including the writer of the famous James Bond Theme, Monty Norman.

Brian is also an artist, and has adapted several of his stage shows into graphic novels, including the hugely successful New Dawn Fades: Joy Division & Manchester, which has sold all over the world, Atmosphere: Words & Art About The Post-Punk Manchester Music Scene, and Everyman: A Celebration Of Patrick McGoohan & The Prisoner.

Brian has recently returned to Chester after over a decade living and working in Manchester. Wigan-born Gorman first moved to Chester in 1991 to study for a BA (Hons) degree in English Literature and Art.

He went on to work at Chester Gateway Theatre for 12 years, working in the box office, writing for the stage, acting, and interviewing stars such as Denis Waterman,Patrick Mower, Andrew Lincoln, Timothy West, Liza Goddard, and Rodney Bewes.

He also produced and directed short films featuring Desmond Llewelyn (Q in the Bond movies), and George Costigan (Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Doctor Who).

Brian also produced many live events in Chester, interviewing a variety of stars on stage, including Colin Baker (Doctor Who), Gareth Thomas (Blake's 7), Caroline Munro (The Spy Who Loved Me), and even Jeremy Beadle!

In 2006, he produced an all-day Bond event to celebrate the release of Daniel Craig’s debut film as 007, Casino Royale. Guests included several Bond film actors and actresses, editors, and a selection of exclusive props and costumes used in the movies.

Moving to Manchester in 2006. Brian acted in a variety of TV series, music videos, and films, including Captain America: The First Avenger, Hollyoaks, Cold Blood, and played one of the great train robbers in ITV's Mrs Biggs.

Brian also interviewed actors at live events, including Dirk Benedict (Battlestar Galactica, The A Team) and Norman Lovett (Red Dwarf).

He began to write for the stage, touring his one man show Everyman: A Play About Patrick McGoohan & The Prisoner, being invited to perform annually at the Six Of One Prisoner convention at Portmeirion (where the iconic 1960s TV series was filmed).

Art, though, has always been Brian's first love. He specialises in portraits, and graphic novels, with his work selling across the world. His illustrations have also been seen on ITV's Martina Cole's Lady Killers, as well as in publications including The Liverpool Daily Post, Starburst Magazine, Green World, and Nuada.

He said: "My first graphic novel was called Borderliners. I was very lucky to have been able to feature Wigan legend Sir Ian McKellen, and the wonderful Sir Roger Moore as characters, after the actors gave me permission when I first began work on the story 20 years ago.

"Sir Ian also sent me a three page, hand-written letter, back in the ’80s when I asked him for help in promoting an amateur play I was in. He was incredibly encouraging!”

Brian seems to be making something of a career out of playing the legendary Factory Records boss, and is playing the role opposite Happy Mondays' Rowetta in a new stage show called Mancbeth. Based on a film script by Oxford-based David Lemberg, the story sees a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth set in the 1990s Manchester music scene.

The show features a live performance of a concept album produced by Octavia Freud & The Weird Sisters, which recently debuted at Modern Art Oxford. Mancbeth can be seen at Manchester's iconic Band On The Wall on Saturday September 14.