Leigh Film Factory formed last year and will be hosting a free viewing of Nobody Loves You and You Don’t Deserve to Exist.

The award-winning film depicts the life of an alcoholic ex-English teacher wasting away on welfare benefits in Manchester.

Writer and director Brett Gregory "takes us on a personal journey through the tragic-comic fragments of the character’s shattered past” – as a boy in 1984 under Margaret Thatcher’s government, as a youth in 1992 during John Major’s premiership and as a man in 2020 when Boris Johnson was in power.

Starring David Howell from Brassic and Reuben Clarke from Peaky Blinders, the film was filmed over six and a half years in and around Greater Manchester before its completion in the summer of 2022.

The film has won dozens of awards including Best Director, Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Best Cinematography. Now the people of Leigh and Spinners Mill are set to experience a film which could include sites very familiar to them – and the team at the Park Lane site couldn’t be happier.

Elizabeth Costello, development director at Leigh Film Society, said: “We were delighted when Brett approached us at Leigh Film Factory to screen his film.

"We’ve always had a focus of supporting filmmakers especially through our annual Short Film Festival so we see this screening as an extension of that.

“Through Leigh Film Factory we can now create more opportunities for filmmakers to screen their work. It’s important for filmmakers to see what can be achieved and we believe that this is an important role for Leigh Film Factory. It’s an honour for Leigh Film Factory to host this film and to support filmmakers in this way.”

The event will take place at 7pm on January 20, 2023 at Leigh Spinners Mill on the fourth floor. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/special-screening-of-award-winning-manchester-movie-at-leigh-film-factory-tickets-478965567907.

