Award-winning Wigan photographer showcases work in bid to inspire others

An award-winning photographer from Wigan is showcasing his impressive work to inspire more people to take up photography.

Peter Rowbottom, 45 from Wigan, was crowned Landscape Photographer of the Year in 2018, which is the highest UK accolade for such a speciality.

Some examples of Pete's work

In partnership with Wigan Council, some of Peter’s work has gone on display this week on the mezzanine floor of Wigan Life Centre for at least a month.

The exhibition is in line with the local authority’s commitment to making culture and the arts accessible to all, as promised in Wigan borough’s cultural manifesto, The Fire Within.

Over the next five years, the council will focus on a different theme to encourage locals to engage with culture. The theme for 2019 is Wigan’s Future Artists.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and culture said: “Showcasing the work of local people is a key element of bringing our cultural manifesto to life.

Some examples of Pete's work

“By celebrating the talent our borough has to offer we can instil pride in communities and inspire other people to reach their ambitions.

“We’re committed to investing resource into culture as we know it has a number of benefits, socially, economically and also from a health perspective.

“The Fire Within has been a huge success with leaders in the field showing their support for the work.

“We’re really excited for the next few years and look forward to working with many more artists and organisations.”

Peter’s love for photography was sparked in the 1980s when he first visited the Highlands of Scotland and saw panoramic landscape images for sale.

Over the years, he has had work published in numerous magazines and has even sold some of his photographs, all of which has helped him grow and develop as a photographer.

Peter said: “I’ve been born and raised in Wigan, so it’s great to host an exhibition right in the very heart of our town.

“I’ve chosen images from a variety of different places nationally and internationally, including an image taken in Wigan and the image that won me the competition in 2018.

“Hopefully I can provide some inspiration and enjoyment for the viewer.

“Photography teaches you to look at the world in a different way, and it also allows you to show others how you see it, through the lens.”

To view Peter’s collection, head to Wigan Life Centre between 9-5pm Monday to Friday and 9-2pm Saturdays.

The exhibition is free of charge.

For more information about The Fire Within, please visit www.thefirewithin.org.uk.