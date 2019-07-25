Baboons at Knowsley Safari cool down with ice lollies as record temperatures expected to hit the UK today Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Record temperatures in the UK are expected to be recorded today and these fun baboons at Knowsley Safari in Merseyside have been cooling off with real fruit ice lollies. These African Old World Monkeys are at home in the heat, but they still enjoy a luxurious lolly in the Baboon Jungle. Baboons at Knowsley Safari have been cooling down with ice lollies RSPCA says dog's welfare being met after social media storm