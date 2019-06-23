Baby trapped in car outside Wigan house rescued by firefighters

A baby had to be rescued by the fire service after becoming trapped in a car outside a Wigan house.

The tiny girl, who was just a few months old, had been placed into the vehicle by her mother at an address just off Gidlow Lane at around 8pm on Saturday.

Other news: Toddler rushed to hospital as family is rescued from house fire in Wigan



However, the keys on the driver's seat and when the mum shut the door a locking system sprang into action, trapping the baby inside.

Firefighters were called to the distressing incident and managed to get the youngster out in around 10 minutes.

They managed to get the door open slightly and then retrieved the keys from inside without damaging the vehicle.

The baby was given a quick check-over but was absolutely fine, despite being rather shocked by the experience.

Crew manager Simon Connor said: "Both baby and mum were getting quite upset and distressed and it was also quite a warm day, so they called for us.

"We gave the baby a drink and she came round. She was quite happy when we left."

Fire crews were at the scene for around 15 minutes.