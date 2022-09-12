During a meeting of the accession council on Saturday, King Charles III approved the day as a bank holiday for people in the UK.

Here’s everything we know about who will be able to take the day off in Wigan …

Why has Monday, September 19, been declared a bank holiday?

A Yeomen Warders stands guard for the Death Gun Salute fired at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company, British Army, taking place to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been declared a Bank Holiday to allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

Will this bank holiday apply everywhere in the UK?

Yes, this bank holiday will apply in all parts of the UK.

Will schools in Wigan be closed?

HRH Queen Elizabeth II

Yes. Schools will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral to allow children to watch the televised service.

Will all business in Wigan be closed?

Not necessarily. According to the government: “This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer. There is no statutory entitlement to time off for bank holidays, but employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement. The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.”

Who will definitely be off?

Banks and postal services are expected to be closed, as per normal bank holiday rules.

Who won’t be off?

Essential services such as the NHS and emergency service workers, as per normal bank holiday rules.

Will I get paid or get a day in lieu if I work the bank holiday?

This is for employees and their employers to discuss on an individual basis. The government says: “The bank holiday will be a unique national moment, and we would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off.”

Will the bank holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral be an annual holiday?

There are currently no plans for it to be an annual holiday.

Will there be a bank holiday for the Coronation of King Charles III?

No decision has yet been made. A decision will be made nearer the time – likely early next year.

Is this an official bank holiday, or does it have special status?

This bank holiday is official and applies in the same way as all others.

When did bank holidays in England begin?