Banksy-style Wigan Athletic artwork daubed with obscenities

A mural dedicated to a Latics legend has been defaced, new pictures have revealed.



The Banksy-style piece appeared on a stone bridge support over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and close to Wigan Pier, after Latics secured their Championship survival last month.

The mural before it was defaced

It replicates a photo of Wigan Athletic legend and club's record league goalscorer Andy Liddell in celebratory pose on his knees.

But the artwork has now been covered in obscenities, with spray paint also masking the player's face.

After seeing his latest piece of hard work destroyed, the artist - who wished to remain anonymous - had a rather tongue-in-cheek response.

He said : "Art is for those that can appreciate it rather than afford it, I look forward to Wigan Warriors teaming up with the Tate Gallery next year for their joint season tickets."

It becomes the latest Latics tribute to be defaced in recent weeks, following Max Power's mural in Wallgate, which was created by the same artist. It is not clear when the vandalism occurred.