BBC show reveals how paramedics fought to save tragic motorcyclist's life

A BBC documentary has revealed the aftermath of n horrific road smash that killed a young Wigan motorcyclist.

Jordan Brown was just 24 when he was involved in a collision with a car in February.

The BBC captured the aftermath of the incident

The biker collided with a Renault Megane on Wigan Road, and died in hospital two days later.

On Thursday night, BBC show Ambulance documented the heroic efforts of paramedic Luke and his colleagues battling to save Jordan’s life, after he suffered ‘catastrophic’ head injuries after the force of the crash threw him into a nearby field.

The camera crew captured Luke placing a tube in the fallen rider’s throat so that he could breathe, and travelled in the ambulance with him to hospital.

Tragically, Jordan’s injuries were unsurviable, and he passed away days later.

Friends and family held a vigil for Jordan near the scene where he died

Luke said: “If I stepped back and thought about the gravity of the situation, so someone who is fighting for their life, then if you thought about that it would blow your mind a little bit.

“But that’s my job, that’s what I’ve trained for. This is what I’m here for.”