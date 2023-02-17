News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Best bars in Wigan: Here are 18 great places to celebrate National Drink Wine Day

It’s National Drink Wine Day on Saturday, February 18, so you’ve no excuse not to enjoy a glass or two.

By Jon Peake
13 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 3:30pm

The purpose of National Drink Wine Day is to spread the love and health benefits of wine.

Wine may protect our hearts when it is consumed in moderation. That means up to one drink per day for women, and up to two drinks per day for men, according to US dietary guidelines. And no, a glass of wine is not filling it up to the rim. One drink is five ounces. One researcher said there is a 30% reduction in the risk of heart attack compared to non-drinkers.

So here are 18 of the highest-rated bars in Wigan according to Google reviews where you can enjoy a glass or two to celebrate.

1. 18 great places to celebrate National Drink Wine Day in Wigan

Below are 18 great places to celebrate National Drink Wine Day in Wigan

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Relish Wine Bar

Relish Wine Bar on Hallgate has a 5 out of 5 rating from 97 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Vale Restaurant, Wine Bar & Coffee House

The Vale Restaurant, Wine Bar & Coffee House on Gathurst Road has a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 191 Google reviews

Photo: site

Photo Sales

4. Hideout

Hideout in Arch 3, Queen Street, has a 4.6 out of 5 rating from 168 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
WiganGoogle