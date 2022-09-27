We have teamed up with Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors for our awards celebrating the neighbours, families, charities and volunteers who go the extra mile to help others.

It’s a special time for both Latics and Warriors, as they mark their own place in the community this year – Latics celebrate their 90th anniversary and Warriors their 150th.

Nominations have been coming in for special Wiganers since the launch last month, but it is not too late to put forward the people who have made a difference to you.

DW Stadium - home of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors

Do you know someone who has gone the extra mile in their community?

They could have performed an inspiring act of bravery, raised an impressive amount of money for a good cause, helped make our borough greener or dedicated their lives to doing something special.

This is the time to recognise their efforts and let them know just how much they are appreciated.

We want nominations across these categories:

- Community Champion Award – sponsored by Fairhurst Accountants

- Pride of Wigan – sponsored by Wigan Athletic

- Act of Bravery Award – sponsored by HW Moon Toyota

- Grassroots Sports Award – sponsored by Wigan Warriors

- Inspirational Young Adult – sponsored by Wigan and Leigh College

- Lifetime Achievement

- Charity Fund-raiser Award

- Health Hero Award

- Environmental Sustainability

- 999 Hero Award

- Family of the Year Award

- Young Person of Courage

- Armed Forces Hero

- Green Champion Award

Has someone done something extra special, perhaps putting their lives on the line through their work in the pandemic or performing an act of bravery?

Do you want to recognise caring, helpful neighbours? Do you know a young person who has been inspirational or courageous?

Or maybe you want to recognise someone involved in grassroots sport?

To nominate, visit www.bestofwigan.co.uk or email [email protected] before Friday, October 14.