Wigan is home to a number of venues where you can indulge in tea, cake, scones and finger sandwiches.
Each of these establishments has a rating of four stars out of five or more on Google.
In no particular order, these are the nine highest rated places in Wigan to go for afternoon tea.
1. Valetta Cafe- High Street, Standish
Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 51 reviews Photo: Google
2. Bag and Bean Coffee Shop- Winstanley Road, Billinge
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 468 reviews Photo: MA
3. Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 238 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. The Royal Oak pub- Standishgate, Wigan
Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 860 reviews Photo: MA
