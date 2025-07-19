Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 61 reviewsplaceholder image
Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 61 reviews

Best places to get afternoon tea in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
An afternoon tea is one of the perfect things to do to spend time with loved ones.

Wigan is home to a number of venues where you can indulge in tea, cake, scones and finger sandwiches.

Each of these establishments has a rating of four stars out of five or more on Google.

In no particular order, these are the nine highest rated places in Wigan to go for afternoon tea.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 51 reviews

1. Valetta Cafe- High Street, Standish

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 51 reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 468 reviews

2. Bag and Bean Coffee Shop- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 468 reviews Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 238 reviews

3. Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 238 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 860 reviews

4. The Royal Oak pub- Standishgate, Wigan

Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 860 reviews Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogle
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice