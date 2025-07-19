Wigan is home to a number of venues where you can indulge in tea, cake, scones and finger sandwiches.

Each of these establishments has a rating of four stars out of five or more on Google.

In no particular order, these are the nine highest rated places in Wigan to go for afternoon tea.

1 . Valetta Cafe- High Street, Standish Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 51 reviews

2 . Bag and Bean Coffee Shop- Winstanley Road, Billinge Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 468 reviews

3 . Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 238 reviews

4 . The Royal Oak pub- Standishgate, Wigan Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 860 reviews