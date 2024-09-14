Best places to take a friend who has never visited Wigan as suggested by locals

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Where you would take a friend who has never visited Wigan to show off the borough?

Wigan is full of rich history, culture, food and drink, TV and gorgeous views, there is something for everyone.

We asked Wigan residents where they would take a friend of theirs who has never visited the borough and we were inundated with responses.

Here is a selection of the most popular ones.

These are the most popular places to take a friend who has never visited Wigan

1. Places to visit in Wigan

These are the most popular places to take a friend who has never visited Wigan Photo: NW

.

2. Feast at The Mills

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Dubbed Scholes-henge, maybe a tongue and cheek suggestion but nevertheless a popular one!

3. The Scholes stones

Dubbed Scholes-henge, maybe a tongue and cheek suggestion but nevertheless a popular one! Photo: NW

.

4. Haigh Hall

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

