The director of Han Green Solutions Ltd submitted a planning application to change the use of the five-bed property on Wigan Road in Standish.

Documents sent to Wigan Council’s planning department say three children between the ages of seven and 17 would stay there and it would require “no physical changes to the dwelling itself”.

A statement with the planning application said: "The proposal is for a change of use of this self-contained premises to a small children’s home limited to three children of school age.

Bernie and Tom Griffin, in their garden, with the neighbouring property which is subject to planning permission.

"The premises will not be physically altered in any way, and there is sufficient parking on site to accommodate staff and visitors.

"These children, through no fault of their own, have often been the subject of neglect, and the key focus is to cultivate a typical family environment as much as possible focusing on achieving long-term placements so that they can thrive and develop.

"We are very aware that these types of development often generate disproportionate levels of objections from the local community, regardless of which local council they are proposed within, which is always challenging."

General view of 109 Wigan Road, Standish - the house is subject to planning permission, change of use application for a childrens home.

The report states that while there will be 10 staff allocated to the home, they will work on a rota basis involving staying overnight like in a typical family home.

But concerns have been raised about the impact the proposal could have on people already living in the area, as well as issues with parking.

Another issue, which is unlike the plan that has just been approved in Springfield, is this is not backed by a care provider, offering confusion when it comes to who will run the home.

So far there have been 36 comments left on the council’s planning portal website. All except one object to the scheme.

Nearby resident Tony Franklin said: "It is one of the most expensive locations in the borough. Any costs will ultimately be charged to the social services care budget.

"I live near Jubilee Park and there are often issues with nitrous oxide cannisters being discarded, as well as anti-social behaviour and I believe opening a children’s home for vulnerable teenagers and children close by will make matters worse.

"As well as this when staff need to change over, cars will be reversing down a steep winding drive into fast-moving traffic and once the parking spaces are filled, any extra vehicles will have to park in the cycle lane causing an obstruction.

"We are also worried about nuisance for neighbours as the majority are retired. There is an elderly couple who live next door who are distraught over this prospect.

"They argue that it will be no different to a typical family home, but what home has three vulnerable children that are replaced by another three when they leave?

"Applications like this in Blackburn, Sefton and Kirkby have been rejected, I hope the council do the same.”

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “An application has been received and is being considered in line with national and local planning policy.