Big-hearted Wigan tot aims to collect 100 Easter eggs for care home residents and poorly children

A little girl with a big heart is egging on family, friends and Wiganers at large to give young and old an Easter treat.

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

Lavana Davies is a compassionate four-year-old and wants to make sure that poorly youngsters at Wigan Infirmary and residents of a care home near her Higher Ince house don’t miss out on a traditional gift next month.

So the Central Primary School reception pupil is trying to collect or raise enough money for 100 Easter eggs.

Lavana Davies, four, from Ince, is hoping to collect 100 chocolate eggs to donate to residents of a local care home and for children in the Rainbow Ward at Wigan Infirmary at Easter. She's wearing her favourite Mary Poppins costume that she also recently sported at World Book Day
She has sacrificed her own pocket money and carried out chores for relatives – including mum Natalie – in return for donations and so far has 22 eggs to her name.

Natalie said: “Lavana wanted to know if the ladies at the Lakelands care home would be getting an Easter egg and I said ‘probably not; they’re not as lucky as you,’ and suggested she might do something about it.

“I’d done fund-raising for a care home in Aspull too so she decided she’d do a collection herself.

"The original aim was to collect 40 eggs but once I put it on Facebook with Lavana wearing her favourite Mary Poppins outfit that she wore on World Book Day, there was a big rise in interest.

"And so we’ve put the target up to 100: 40 for the care home and 60 for the Rainbow children’s ward at the hospital.”

Natalie said that people they knew had been dropping off chocolate eggs – they don’t have to be fancy, expensive ones, she says – at their home.

But from now on it is suggested that any donations instead be left at the cafe at Ince Community Centre on Manchester Road (which is run by a friend) between the hours of 9am and 5pm on weekdays.

