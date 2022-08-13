Bike ride inspired by brave Wigan schoolboy raises thousands for children's cancer charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bike ride from Southport to Abram is held each year in honour of Olly Johnson, now 11, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of two.

The Abram St John’s CE Primary School pupil had treatment for three years before going into remission and became an ambassador for charity Kidscan, which aims to find dedicated treatments for children with cancer.

Cyclists rode from Southport to Abram

Olly’s parents Donna and Phil, along with his brother Callum, 20, were among the dozens of bike riders to take on the challenge on a warm day.

Olly waved them off and met them at stops along the route to cheer them on and lend his support.

This year’s event raised £2,600, taking the total amount raised by the annual bike ride – which has been held five times – past £10,000.

Olly Johnson with parents Donna and Phil Johnson and Eva Moore

Fund-raiser Ella Salisbury