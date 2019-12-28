Billy Livesley's mum opens her heart on tragic anniversary

“It’s killing me, absolutely killing me. I’m in bits. It’s absolutely ruined our lives. We will never be the same again.”

Those are the words of grieving mother Sylvia Mitchell as she prepares to mark the first anniversary of the murder of her beloved son Billy Livesley.

Leah Galvin with four-month-old son Billy Junior

The 21-year-old was hit with a metal bar on a car park on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on the evening of Friday, December 28 last year.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment, but he had suffered serious head injuries and sadly could not be saved.

His life support machine was turned off the following day, with his family by his side.

Tomorrow, his loved ones will return to the car park where he was attacked to lay flowers in memory of Billy.

The first anniversary will be a difficult occasion for everyone who knew him.

Miss Mitchell, who lives in Platt Bridge, said: “It’s killing us coming to the anniversary. It’s wrecked our lives.”

Despite the grief faced by Billy’s loved ones, the mother-of-three said she was determined to celebrate Christmas this year because he liked it so much.

“This was the best time of year for him. He was like a big kid at Christmas,” she said.

She recalled Billy excitedly phoning his brother to ask when his nephew would be coming round, so they could open Christmas presents together.

He bought gifts for everyone in the family and liked to spoil his mother “rotten”, she said.

This year, Miss Mitchell planned to spend Christmas Day with her family, including Billy’s girlfriend Leah and their son Billy Junior, who was born in August.

She said: “He’s absolutely adorable. He’s so strong. He is absolutely the double of his dad. It’s heartbreaking. How do you tell that baby when he’s older, when he asks about his dad?”

Miss Mitchell says she will never be the same after losing her youngest son, who lived with her.

She said: “You can’t mend a broken heart. He was one of a kind. He was so lovable and generous.”

And his death has left a hole in the community where he lived.

“Everybody misses him. Everyone has said since Billy died Platt Bridge is like a ghost town. He kept all the children on the estate out of trouble. He bought them paddling pools and they all looked up to him. The whole community looked up to him.

“He was a good kid. If you needed anything, he would help you,” Miss Mitchell said.

As well as laying flowers tomorrow, Billy will be remembered on Monday, January 6 - what would have been his 23rd birthday - with a balloon release.

Many people are expected to turn out to the commemorations, a year after they were devastated by his death.

After Billy was attacked, a makeshift shrine quickly appeared on Bickershaw Lane made up flowers, balloons, football shirts and other tributes.

Donations poured in to an online appeal to help pay for his funeral, with rugby and football matches helping to boost funds over the weekend of his 22nd birthday.

Platt Bridge came to a standstill as thousands of people attended his send-off at St Nathaniel’s Parish Church.

The massive procession was led by horses draped in material bearing the Everton FC emblem, followed by dozens of riders on quad bikes and motorbikes, then many people on foot.

Two men stood trial at Manchester Crown Court in the summer accused of Billy’s murder.

David Connors, 26, of Leighton Street Caravan Park, on Leighton Street, Preston, was found guilty and given a life sentence, with a minimum jail term of 17 years. His brother Peter Connors, 32, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of both murder and manslaughter.

Billy’s girlfriend has also opened her heart after a devastatingly tough year.

Leah Galvin was among a number of first time mums to bring their children to the Family Nurse Partnership festive party.

The merry occasion, held at Ince Start Well Centre, brought around a dozen families together to take part in fun activities, receive advice and support from the family nurses and celebrate their achievements.

But for Abram 18-year-old Leah, who brought baby son Billy Junior will never meet his father, she took time out to reflect on the last year.

She said: “I’ve had an extremely tough time over the past 12 months, but if it wasn’t for my family and the Family Nurse Partnership, I don’t know how I would have got through it all.

“They’ve been incredible and there for me throughout. Having a baby is such a life-changing moment, but the best decision I’ve ever made.

“My four-month-old son Billy Junior is such a happy little boy and a big reason for that is the support the nurses have given me.”

Coun Jenny Bullen, Wigan Council’s Lead Member for Children’s Services, paid a visit to the party, meeting the nurses, Leah and the other families.

