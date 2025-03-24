Bird's eye view pictures of Wigan taken in 2005

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Back in 2005 our photographer Nick Fairhurst took to the skies in a small plane and took photographs as he flew over Wigan, capturing fasincating images of the town centre and surrounding areas.

See how much has changed and how much remains the same.

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - The Galleries Shopping Centre, including Wigan Market, and Wigan Bus Station.

1. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - The Galleries Shopping Centre, including Wigan Market, and Wigan Bus Station. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Inglewhite Avenue, Swinley, crossed by Inglewhite Crescent, left, and Inglewhite Place, with Holme Avenue, top, Mesnes Road, bottom, and Swinley Lane, right.

2. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Inglewhite Avenue, Swinley, crossed by Inglewhite Crescent, left, and Inglewhite Place, with Holme Avenue, top, Mesnes Road, bottom, and Swinley Lane, right. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

The Famous Pagefield Pub, Park Road, and Gidlow Lane.

3. 2005

The Famous Pagefield Pub, Park Road, and Gidlow Lane. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Wigan Parish Church and surrounding areas of Wigan town centre, including Market Street, Market Place, Library Street and Hallgate.

4. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Wigan Parish Church and surrounding areas of Wigan town centre, including Market Street, Market Place, Library Street and Hallgate. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

