See how much has changed and how much remains the same.
1. 2005
WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - The Galleries Shopping Centre, including Wigan Market, and Wigan Bus Station. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. 2005
WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Inglewhite Avenue, Swinley, crossed by Inglewhite Crescent, left, and Inglewhite Place, with Holme Avenue, top, Mesnes Road, bottom, and Swinley Lane, right. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. 2005
The Famous Pagefield Pub, Park Road, and Gidlow Lane. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. 2005
WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Wigan Parish Church and surrounding areas of Wigan town centre, including Market Street, Market Place, Library Street and Hallgate. Photo: Nick Fairhurst