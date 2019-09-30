Birds of prey charity in urgent appeal after owl deliberately released in Wigan

An animal charity has launched an urgent appeal for help from Wigan residents after a large owl was deliberately released in the borough.

Wild Wings Birds of Prey wrote on social media that the great grey owl had been set free in the Aspull area.

The huge bird, which is more than twice the size of owls native to the region, was spotted on Blaydon Close on Monday morning.

However, the rescue charity was unable to capture the owl as it flew off.

The animal organisation is concerned for its welfare as it is a captive-bred bird and probably still has its anklets and leather straps known as jesses attached to it.

That means the bird cannot hunt for itself and could also become tangled up with objects in the countryside.

Wild Wings is urging Wiganers not to approach the owl but to get in touch so the charity can bring it in.

Carole Rose from Wild Wings Birds of Prey said: "There is a lot of open land around the Aspull area and it is not that far from Haigh Hall which has all the woodland.

"We would rather people watch it and contact us to give us the best chance of getting it back.

"It is a very unusual-looking owl. It has a very flat face, is very grey and is quite large, at least double the size of a tawny or barn owl. It looks nothing like anything people would normally see."

Anyone who spots the great grey owl should contact Wild Wings Birds of Prey immediately on 07957416883, 07719717197 or 07572443443.