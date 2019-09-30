Birds of prey charity reveals owl deliberately released in Wigan found

A large owl which was deliberately released in Wigan has been found after a birds of prey charity released an urgent social media appeal.



Wild Wings Birds of Prey wrote on social media that the great grey owl which had been set free in the Aspull area had been captured.

The huge bird, which is more than twice the size of owls native to the region, was spotted on Blaydon Close on Monday morning.

However, the rescue charity was unable to capture the owl as it flew off.

Fortunately the organisation was able to get hold of the bird after that and thanked everyone who had helped with the search.

The animal organisation was concerned for its welfare as it is captive-bred and could not hunt for itself.

Wiganers were told not to approach the bird themselves but to ring the charity if they saw it.