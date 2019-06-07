Birthday plans come together for popular Wigan pensioner

Kind-hearted residents joined forces to give a popular pensioner a birthday to remember.

Eric Whitter, from Standish, turned 75 this week and locals put their heads together to come up with ways to help him celebrate the day in style.

Neighbour Al Freeman said: “Many may know him as the friendly chap who waves to cars as they pass his house.

“Eric has struggled in more ways than one since his brother died a couple of years ago, so a few locals intended to make this a birthday he will remember.”

Residents were encouraged to wish Eric happy birthday in a variety of ways, such as honking their car horns as they drive past his house and giving him a birthday wave, sending him a birthday card and buying him his favourite snack of biscuits.

There was a party at the Foresters Arms on Tuesday evening, open for anyone who wanted to share a birthday drink with Eric, but residents had to remain tight-lipped about the plans to give Eric a huge surprise.

Al added: “Let’s show Eric what a fantastic community he is part of.”

The heartwarming plans were met with delight, with many taking time to share their fondness for Eric.

“How thoughtful and well done. I’m sure Eric will be delighted. I love the people of Standish!” one person wrote.

Amy Hewitt said: “We love Eric and always wave to him. Happy birthday for Tuesday Eric. I hope you know how much you are loved.”

Alison Moore said: “Love waving at Eric. You can be having a bad day and a smile and wave from Eric is contagious!”

Sarah Goulding added: “He’s such a lovely man. He always gives me a wave and a cheesy grin when he sees

me. He deserves a very special day.”